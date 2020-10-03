Govs. Beshear, Holcomb order flags at half-staff Sunday for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and Indiana governor Eric Holcomb are ordering flags flown across the state to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of the National Firefighters Memorial Service.
This Sunday, the lives of 82 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019, as well as 21 firefighters who died in previous years will be honored in a service that will be made available online.
Holcomb released a statement from the governor’s office, saying flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on October 4. The governor asked that all businesses and residents in the state of Indiana to lower their flags.
Governor Beshear also released a statement Saturday evening, saying the memorial service held on the first Sunday in October leads to the beginning of Firer Prevention Week, running October 4 through October 10.
The National Firefighters Memorial Service can be streamed online at the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Facebook page.
