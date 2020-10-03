Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 1,429 new cases, 13 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday morning with new numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
Saturday’s report confirms 1,429 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana according to the ISDH. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 124,059.
The department of health also confirmed 13 new deaths Saturday due to the virus, which brings the total number of deaths due to COVID in the state of Indiana to 3,442.
Indiana has administered 2,140,897 COVID-19 tests so far, with 1,408,475 individuals tested. The number of new tests reported on Saturday is 26,111, with 10,193 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now listed as 4.4 percent for all tests administered.
