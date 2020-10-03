Man found dead in the Jacobs neighborhood as victim of foul play identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was found dead in an alleyway Wednesday night as a victim of foul play has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Jeremy Scott Lind, 35, was identified by the deputy coroner Saturday afternoon, and had died due to asphyxiation. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.
Louisville Metro Police said on Wednesday night around 11:45 p.m., a dead body was found in the rear alleyway of the 3600 block of Lentz Avenue.
An autopsy Thursday morning revealed the body was an adult male, who had died due to foul play.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
