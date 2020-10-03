Motorcyclist dies in early-morning collision with ambulance near Mary & Elizabeth Hospital

Motorcyclist dies in early-morning collision with ambulance near Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
Ambulance generic (Source: WALB)
By Dustin Vogt | October 3, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated October 3 at 12:03 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One motorcyclist has died in a vehicle collision with an ambulance early Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said around 1:55 a.m. Saturday, an AMC ambulance was driving westbound near the 1800 block of Bluegrass Avenue.

As the ambulance was turning into Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, it collided with a Honda motorcycle traveling west on Bluegrass Avenue.

The collision threw the motorcyclist off the bike. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the location, and was wearing a helmet at the time according to LMPD.

The patient within the ambulance was said to have sustained a minor injury and was seen at the hospital for treatment.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation which is currently ongoing.

