Motorcyclist dies in early-morning collision with ambulance near Mary & Elizabeth Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One motorcyclist has died in a vehicle collision with an ambulance early Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said around 1:55 a.m. Saturday, an AMC ambulance was driving westbound near the 1800 block of Bluegrass Avenue.
As the ambulance was turning into Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, it collided with a Honda motorcycle traveling west on Bluegrass Avenue.
The collision threw the motorcyclist off the bike. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the location, and was wearing a helmet at the time according to LMPD.
The patient within the ambulance was said to have sustained a minor injury and was seen at the hospital for treatment.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation which is currently ongoing.
