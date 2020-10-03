New group expands effort to honor Breonna Taylor and all black women

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters marched a different route from Belvedere Park to Jefferson Square Park Saturday evening hoping to broaden their efforts of not only honoring Breonna Taylor, but all black women.
“We want to recognize not just the struggles that black people go through, but the unique struggles black women being in this country (go through),” Carmen Jones, co-founder of Black Women’s Collective, the group that helped host the march said.
The Black Women’s Collective was established in September with a mission to “seek to create safe spaces for Black Women in their organizing and community building efforts.”
The Black Women’s Memorial March began with a prayer in Belvedere Park, and protesters walked to Jefferson Square, the heart of the Breonna Taylor protests for more than 120 days.
Tierra Mills marched with her young daughter in hopes of teaching her “unity and strength.”
“It’s important for her to see this because this is history, and this is going to change her future,” Mills said.
Marchers lit candles and held a vigil in honor of Breonna Taylor’s life once they reached Jefferson Square,. Leaders of the march spoke about how they plan to move forward.
“We want to thank all the black women that have resisted,” Imani Smith, co-founder of Black Women’s Collective said, “that have kept up your strength, that have stayed here together, that have at times held back their tears and pushed through the day just to see the day get done.”
Smith said the movement is far from over. The Black Women’s Collective plans to continue to amplify black women’s voices in future events.
