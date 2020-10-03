Swiss Skydiver edges Authentic in dramatic Preakness finish

Swiss Skydiver defeated Authentic by a neck at the wire and post the second- fastest Preakness of all-time, 1:53.28 for the mile and three sixteenths, only a tick behind the great Secretariat’s Preakness record. The race was likely decided with five-eighths of a mile to go when the filly’s jockey, Robby Albarado, asked Swiss Skydiver to go , zipping through an opening on the inside. She took off and put her neck in front of Authentic. When they both reached the top of the Pimlico stretch, it became a match race to the finish line.