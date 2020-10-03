Swiss Skydiver edges Authentic in dramatic Preakness finish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s long and usual Triple Crown road ended in thrilling fashion as the filly, Swiss Skydiver ran past Kentucky Derby winner, Authentic on the far turn and then held off the colt to capture the Preakness Stakes on Saturday afternoon at Pimlico in Baltimore.
Swiss Skydiver defeated Authentic by a neck at the wire and post the second- fastest Preakness of all-time, 1:53.28 for the mile and three sixteenths, only a tick behind the great Secretariat’s Preakness record. The race was likely decided with five-eighths of a mile to go when the filly’s jockey, Robby Albarado, asked Swiss Skydiver to go , zipping through an opening on the inside. She took off and put her neck in front of Authentic. When they both reached the top of the Pimlico stretch, it became a match race to the finish line.
Jesus' Team was third some nine lengths back. Art Collector was fourth.
Swiss Skydiver’s triumph made her only the sixth filly to capture the Black-Eyed Susans. She paid $25.40 to win.
" I took advantage to get to the inside as Authentic was off the rail . If I make that move late, I could get smothered," said Albarado, who had been a late replacement for jockey Tyler Gaffalione, who had riding committments at Keeneland.
“I’m just really proud of Robby,” said winning trainer, Ken McPeek. " We had to call him in at the last minute and he did a great job."
Swiss Skydiver was coming off a solid second place effort in September’s Kentucky Oaks. This victory in Baltimore could have clinched the three-year-old filly championship for her. Her next start will come at the Breeders' Cup, in the Distaff or the Classic.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.