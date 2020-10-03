Woman dead, child shot in Boone County, sheriff’s office says

By Kody Fisher | October 2, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 12:07 AM

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A 32-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Boone County Friday night, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

The sheriff’s office says a 3-year-old child was also shot. Lt. Phillips Ridgell says the child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center by Air Care.

The shooting resulted from a domestic situation, according to the sheriff’s office.

It took place at The Legends at Steeplechase apartment complex near Richwood, Ky., according to Ridgell.

Reports of the shooting first emerged around 9 p.m. Friday.

The suspect is in custody, the sheriff’s office says, but before deputies arrested him he also shot a 30-year-old man and stole his car.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the 3-year-old was involved or provide an update on the condition of the child or the man.

