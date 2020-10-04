Cats drop heartbreaker to Ole Miss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) . – Kentucky rushed for 408 yards and six touchdowns, but the Wildcats fell to Ole Miss 42-41. The Rebels' quarterback, Matt Corral fired a touchdown pass to Elijah Moore and Ole Miss tacked on the winning extra point in overtime to hand the Wildcats a heartbreaking defeat.
Prior to the visitors' TD, Kentucky went ahead on a keeper by quarterback Terry Wilson. But then UK’s Matt Ruffalo missed the extra point, which opened the door for Ole Miss to come away with a huge road victory.
Near the end of regulation, UK’s Chris Rodriguez scored on a short touchdown run to help the Wildcats send the game to overtime. For the game, Rodriguez rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
While the Kentucky offense put up very impressive numbers, its defense was not on its game versus the Rebels.
" To lose it that way is difficult but we have to find ways to execute in critcal moments," said UK head coach Mark Stoops. " We did not play very good defense tonight and that’s on us."
The Wildcats had built a 28-14 cushion in the third quarter but Ole Miss' Corral caught fire and led the comeback for the Rebels who scored three straight touchdowns. The visitors had raced out to a 35-28 advantage.
Next up for 0-2 Kentucky is Mississippi State. The Wildcats will host the Bulldogs Saturday night at 7:30 P.M at Kroger Field.
