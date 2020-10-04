FORECAST: A beautiful and pleasant Monday

- THIS WEEK: Pleasant start to the week, near 80 by Wednesday, then another brief cool-down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy and cool with lingering clouds this evening. The clouds decrease during the overnight with patchy fog possible. It will be a chilly night with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful day under a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 60s. Monday night will be chilly once again with temperatures falling into the 40s.
Lots of sunshine expected on Tuesday with a few clouds possible late in the day. It will be a breezy day with much warmer temperatures with highs in the low to mid 70s.
The warming trend continues on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. It will be a windy and dry day as a cold front moves through. Temperatures briefly drop back into the lower 70s on Thursday before warming near 80 on Saturday.
Moisture increases next weekend into the start of next week bringing a chance for showers back to the region.
