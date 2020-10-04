Game Changers asking for silence to be lifted from jurors following Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Evidence from the FBI’s Breonna Taylor investigation will not be released until 2021 according to Christopher 2X with Game Changers.
2X said he’s been in close contact with FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville Field Office Robert Brown regarding the Breonna Taylor investigation.
2X said the FBI is putting a lot of resources and time into this investigation. At the same time the agent is asking people to continue putting pressure on them.
2X said he believes the FBI is taking the best steps in bringing Justice for Breonna Taylor. He says even after the releasing of the grand jury recordings, the community still deserves more answers following Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s investigation. He’s asking for the silence to be lifted from grand jurors.
“I believe at the end of the day we’re going to hear hurt,” 2X explained. “We’re going to hear something from them that you can’t pick up on those audio tapes as it relates to 15 hours of playing those tapes.”
We’ll learn more about whether she’ll grant the juror the ability to speak freely about what happened during the grand jury proceedings on Monday during the judge’s motion hour.
