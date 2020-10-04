Homicide, shooting numbers continue to rise based on September’s police data, community activist says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The number of homicides and non-lethal shootings in the city of Louisville continues to rise, based on new data from Louisville Metro Police.
Community activist and anti-gun violence advocate Christopher 2X has gathered reports from LMPD, and said that since the last month, 20 additional homicides and 62 additional non-fatal shootings happened within the city.
As of October 3, 455 people have been hit by gunfire and 126 homicides have been reported, according to police data.
“We’ve had three months in a row with more than 20 homicides in the month, something that’s never occurred before,” 2X said.
The record number of homicides per year in Louisville was broken in September. Before this year, 2016 set the record for the deadliest year due to gun violence with 117 homicides reported.
“We still have almost three months left this year and we’ve already had 9 more homicides than we’ve had in any year on record,” 2X said. “I’ve said before, I never thought I would see this number of shootings in our community. The injuries and deaths just keep mounting and it’s tragic. So many young lives are being destroyed and families and friends are suffering.”
2X said the surge in gun violence continues to be troubling amid civil unrest and the COVID pandemic.
“Families, children impacted by gun violence suffer tremendously in normal times. With everything else going on, it’s even more difficult for them to get help, for kids to cope with the trauma caused by gun violence and succeed academically and thrive," 2X said.
Through Christopher 2X’s Game Changers non-profit organization, 2X provides guidance and support to families impacted by gun violence. For more information, visit their website.
