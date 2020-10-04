Homicide unit investigating body found in Parkland neighborhood alleyway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a body was found in an alleyway in the Parkland neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, just before noon officers responded to a report of a body found in the rear alley of the 3100 block of Grand Avenue.
The Homicide Unit is currently handling the ongoing investigation, where police are still awaiting identification to confirm the age and gender of the body.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
