Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 1,096 new cases, 5 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Sunday morning on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
Sunday’s report from the ISDH confirmed 1,096 new positive cases in Indiana, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 125,146.
Five additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported Sunday, according to the health department. There are now 3,447 confirmed total deaths due to the virus in Indiana.
An additional 9,683 individuals have been tested based on Sunday’s report, with 25,496 new COVID-19 tests administered. A total of 1,418,063 individuals have been tested for the virus so far in Indiana, with 2,166,366 total tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 13,148 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 2,618 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
There are now 96,845 unique patients that have recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 83.6 percent Sunday.
