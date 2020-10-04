Jefferson County Fire hosts local memorial event for fallen firefighters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While the national memorial event for fallen firefighters was held virtually this year, Jefferson County Fire decided to host their own event Sunday morning.
The memorial was held at Resthaven Cemetery on Bardstown Road Sunday morning.
Jefferson County Fire spokesperson Jordan Yuodis said crews along with members of Supporting Heroes read aloud the names of 82 firefighters that had died this year in the line of duty, as well as 21 firefighters that had died in previous years of service.
These names will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
On Saturday night, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and Indiana governor Eric Holcomb announced flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of the fallen firefighters.
The memorial service held on the first Sunday in October leads to the beginning of Fire Prevention Week, running October 4 through October 10.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.