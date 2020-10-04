LMPD Officer released from hospital after shooting following Hankison Indictment

LMPD Officer released from hospital after shooting following Hankison Indictment
Former KWC head coach reacts to shooting of former player, LMPD officer (Source: WFIE)
By Brett Martin | October 4, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 7:36 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An officer is now on a long road to recovery after being shot Sept. 23.

Robinson Desroches was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon and is now recovering with family.

He was shot the night the Indictments came out against Brett Hankison from the grand jury’s decision.

Both Desroches and Major Aubrey Gregory were both hit when 26-year-old Larynzo D. Johnson opened fire from a crowd of people.

Johnson was arrested at the Thorton’s on 1st and Broadway shortly afterwards.

Larynzo D. Johnson is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.
Larynzo D. Johnson is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

Major Aubrey Gregory was able to walk back into work the next day after his shooting.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is raising money for Desroches.

You can donate to his recovery here.

We have been asked by many to set up a fund to support Officer Robinson Desroches (Dez). Officer Dez was shot in the...

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Foundation on Friday, October 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.