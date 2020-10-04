LMPD Officer released from hospital after shooting following Hankison Indictment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An officer is now on a long road to recovery after being shot Sept. 23.
Robinson Desroches was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon and is now recovering with family.
He was shot the night the Indictments came out against Brett Hankison from the grand jury’s decision.
Both Desroches and Major Aubrey Gregory were both hit when 26-year-old Larynzo D. Johnson opened fire from a crowd of people.
Johnson was arrested at the Thorton’s on 1st and Broadway shortly afterwards.
Major Aubrey Gregory was able to walk back into work the next day after his shooting.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is raising money for Desroches.
