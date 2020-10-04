Racial injustice organizers unhappy with presented grand jury recordings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Alliance board members and supporters say they listened closely through the grand jury recordings and are unhappy with the testimonies and evidence presented.
The grand jury listened to two days of testimonies from LMPD detectives, and the officers involved in the shooting, former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison and Detective Myles Cosgrove. However, the Kentucky Alliance says that’s not enough.
The organization board members ask why weren’t there any witnesses who lived near Breonna Taylor’s apartment called to the stand to give their testimony.
Board members, including Brad Harrison, say there are a multitude of reasons they don’t believe Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron vetted and investigated this case fairly.
“No disrespect to Daniel Cameron, but I feel there’s a bias there,” Harrison said. “When Daniel Cameron was running for office, he was endorsed by the FOP. when you have law enforcement under investigation and possible charges, the person who represents the FOP should not be heading this investigation.”
Protesters and the family originally did ask for the attorney general’s office to overtake the investigation from LMPD.
Another call to action: the Kentucky Alliance is requesting Cameron to allow a special prosecutor to investigate the Breonna Taylor case, from the investigation leading up to the warrant to the presentation to the grand jury.
