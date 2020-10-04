Shooting investigation underway in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating following a shooting reported in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Saturday evening.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in around 6:12 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the 1700 block of William E Summers Avenue, near Algonquin Parkway.
When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
They were taken to UofL hospital for treatment for their injuries.
LMPD is currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
