Beshear comments on social media video where driver honks at Bullitt Co. bus performing temp checks

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A video shared on social media caught the eye of Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, showing a driver blaring on the horn while kids boarding the bus get their temperatures checked.
The video was taken Monday morning on West Blue Lick Road in Shepherdsville, according to the original poster. In the footage, a silver F-150 pickup can be seen behind a Bullitt County school bus.
While children are having their temperatures checked and receiving hand sanitizer before boarding the bus, the truck can be heard laying on their horn for most of the duration of the one-minute video.
The post caught the attention of the governor during his latest COVID-19 update.
When asked for comment on the video, Beshear said the following of the driver’s behavior.
“What a jerk. Don’t be this person. Nothing you’re going to, no deadline, is worth risking the safety of our kids who are getting on a bus. This pandemic for the most part has brought out the best of us, but it has exposed some people that need to open up a bible, talk to their minister, and get their head right,” Beshear said.
Beshear has continually argued in press briefings that continuing to follow guidelines is the quickest way to get children back into schools safely.
“Laying on a horn while kids are trying to be safe getting on a bus, that is not who we are as Kentuckians, that is not a part of Team Kentucky. I hope that person goes to talk to somebody and I hope we all think about that before we either take an action like this or sometimes even sit at our keyboard.”
In Monday’s update, Beshear confirmed 543 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and has warned that the commonwealth is in an escalation with the number of cases being reported.
