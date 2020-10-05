Breonna Taylor case: Protesters demand call to action, new prosecutor to investigate

“Prosecutors and judges would say that the grand jury process is completely fifty-fifty,” Hulbert said. “It is clearly in favor of the prosecution, but it’s also not a trial. It’s a charging step. My opinion is people are now starting to get a look how the grand jury process is somewhat secretive and confidential and they don’t like it. I don’t disagree with that necessarily but that would involve a change in the law no necessarily a petition for a new prosecutor.”