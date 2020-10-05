Breonna Taylor case: Protesters demand call to action, new prosecutor to investigate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people seeking justice in the Breonna Taylor investigation say the grand jury recordings, released on Friday, show just one side of the story. Protesters claim it doesn’t bring justice for Breonna Taylor.
From Kentucky Alliance press conferences to online petitions, one group is calling for the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council to appoint a new special prosecutor in the Breonna Taylor case. The petition has garnered thousands of signatures.
“I’m here to ask [Attorney General] Daniel Cameron and to request a special prosecutor be assigned to the Breonna Taylor investigation,” justice advocate Brad Harrison said at Sunday’s Kentucky Alliance press conference.
Harrison and the Kentucky Alliance board members don’t believe Cameron presented all the evidence, like from witnesses who lived near Taylor and the presentation to the grand jury was skewed.
“When Daniel Cameron was running for office he was endorsed by the FOP when you have law enforcement possibly under criminal charges and the attorney general that represents the FOP should not be heading the investigation,” Harrison said.
Legal expert Leland Hulbert says the way the law is written, Cameron was the viable option.
At the time of appointing a prosecutor, attorney Tom Wine was investigating Kenneth Walker, which would make investigating the Breonna Taylor case a conflict of interest.
“Prosecutors and judges would say that the grand jury process is completely fifty-fifty,” Hulbert said. “It is clearly in favor of the prosecution, but it’s also not a trial. It’s a charging step. My opinion is people are now starting to get a look how the grand jury process is somewhat secretive and confidential and they don’t like it. I don’t disagree with that necessarily but that would involve a change in the law no necessarily a petition for a new prosecutor.”
The petition is supposed to go to the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council but, Hulbert says it likely won’t have the authority to go anywhere.
Cameron is the chairman of the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council (PAC), the entity deferred to his office for WAVE 3 News request for comment:
“The Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions is the special prosecutor in this case. Our office was asked to appoint a special prosecutor because of a conflict of interest by the Commonwealth’s Attorney, who at the time, was pursuing the prosecution of Mr. Kenneth Walker. The law allowed for the Attorney General to appoint a prosecutor from another jurisdiction to oversee the case, but given the importance of the case and the resources required to complete the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions proceeded with handling the investigation and prosecution.”
The petition was started by a Louisville citizen who felt compelled to get signatures to show support for Breonna Taylor’s family.
