Community leaders see increased interest leading up to Kentucky voter registration deadline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky has now passed.
Some in Louisville spent the last month, even the final day, making sure anyone who wanted to sign up could.
“Right now, our power’s in the vote, and that’s what we plan on doing,” said Lamont Collins, the founder of Roots101 African American Museum.
The organization has been hosting registration drives on weekends over the past four weeks.
“What I’ve seen are people are interested in voting,” Collins said. “I think minorities, people who are brown and black, we know that voting matters.”
Others have been noticing that, too.
Louisville Urban Coalition President Neal Robertson organized a registration event on Saturday.
“Some of the people, my staff members, they were excited,” Robertson said. “They were like, ‘We’ve never done this many people.’”
Robertson said the annual event registered about three times as many people as it did in other years.
He said, even on the last day of registration, he’s been helping people get signed up before the deadline.
“I’m zooming to their house, getting them to sign it,” he said. “Just to try to do as much as I can. As much as we can. This is not my community by myself. This is our community.”
Robertson said many upset with how the country and city are being led have to take this first step to move toward some of the changes they want to see.
“The smoke’s going to clear, we’re going to open our city back up,” he said. “The boards are going to get taken off, but where are we going to stand. Because if it’s the same thing, guess what’s going to continue to happen?"
