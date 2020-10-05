Couple in white truck accused of pointing rifle at Oldham Co. child

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County Police Department investigators are looking for a man and woman, possibly a couple, in a white truck who are accused of pointing a rifle at a child.
An elementary school student told officers it happened on Oct. 1 in the 10000 of Taylor Lake Road in Goshen. The child said after getting off the school bus, a white truck with a 4x4 graphic on the side pulled up. The child said a woman with white hair in the passenger seat was pointing a rifle at them.
The child also said a man with brown hair and a long beard was driving the truck and grinning.
The child said they put their hands in the air and didn’t say anything until the pair drove away.
Anyone who has any information should call the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.
