FORECAST: Chilly start to the workweek

- THIS AM: Patchy fog especially in river valleys
- NEXT WEEK: Highs warm to 80 by Wednesday followed by brief cooldown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grab a jacket this morning as we’re waking up to temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures warm into the low to mid-60s this afternoon under sunny skies. While tonight will be chilly yet again, lows won’t be as cold thanks to southeasterly wind. Expect temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by Tuesday morning.
Abundant sunshine is on tap for Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 70s. A breezy southwesterly wind will help with our warmup tomorrow. Skies will be mainly clear Tuesday night as lows only tumble into the 50s
A moisture-starved front slides through Wednesday, helping to drop highs from near 80° to the low 70s Thursday afternoon. Temperatures return to near 80° by the weekend
