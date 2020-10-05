FORECAST: Patchy frost with chilly temperatures overnight

- THIS WEEK: Warming trend Tuesday into Wednesday, then another brief cool-down
- WEEKEND: The remnants of Tropical Storm Delta could bring us rain this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy frost is once again possible overnight, especially in the outlying areas. In the city, under a clear sky, and with calm winds, you can expect temperatures to dip into the lower 40s.
Tuesday comes in warmer as highs push into the low to mid-70s on southwesterly winds. With high pressure in control, you can expect plenty of sunshine. We’ll keep skies mainly clear Tuesday night as lows only reach down into the mid-50s.
Wednesday will be even warmer with highs breaching the 80° mark. The sunshine and breeze will make for a pleasant afternoon.
A dry cold front moves through late Wednesday dropping temperatures back to the low to mid-70s on Thursday.
We’re keeping a close eye on the tropics because Delta could bring us some rain this weekend. Keep checking back for more updates.
