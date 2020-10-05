FORECAST: Patchy frost with chilly temperatures overnight

FORECAST: Patchy frost with chilly temperatures overnight
Patchy frost is once again possible overnight, especially in the outlying areas. (Source: Patrick Hendry)
By Kevin Harned | September 28, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT - Updated October 5 at 11:33 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THIS WEEK: Warming trend Tuesday into Wednesday, then another brief cool-down
  • WEEKEND: The remnants of Tropical Storm Delta could bring us rain this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy frost is once again possible overnight, especially in the outlying areas. In the city, under a clear sky, and with calm winds, you can expect temperatures to dip into the lower 40s.

Tuesday comes in warmer as highs push into the low to mid-70s on southwesterly winds. With high pressure in control, you can expect plenty of sunshine. We’ll keep skies mainly clear Tuesday night as lows only reach down into the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be even warmer with highs breaching the 80° mark. The sunshine and breeze will make for a pleasant afternoon.

A dry cold front moves through late Wednesday dropping temperatures back to the low to mid-70s on Thursday.

We’re keeping a close eye on the tropics because Delta could bring us some rain this weekend. Keep checking back for more updates.

Grab-N-Go: Monday night, Oct. 5 forecast

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)