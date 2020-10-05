FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant today, warmer Tuesday

- TONIGHT: Patchy frost possible in suburbs
- THIS WEEK: Highs warm to 80 by Wednesday followed by brief cool-down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is a real beauty! Abundant sunshine will warm temperatures into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. We should see temperatures in the low 70s this time of year.
Another chilly night ahead with a lot of the suburbs falling back into the upper 30s and lower 40s with patchy frost possible. In Louisville Metro, lows will be in the low 40s under a clear sky.
We’re in store for another sunny day on Tuesday. A breezy southwesterly wind will send temperatures closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Skies will be mainly clear Tuesday night as lows only tumble into the 50s.
A moisture-starved front slides through Wednesday, helping to drop highs from near 80° to the low 70s Thursday afternoon. Temperatures return to near 80° by the weekend.
