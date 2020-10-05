FORECAST: Sunny as warm-up continues

Patchy frost is once again possible early this morning, especially in the outlying areas. (Source: Patrick Hendry)
By Tawana Andrew | September 28, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT - Updated October 6 at 6:09 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THIS MORNING: Patchy frost possible in suburbs
  • THIS MORNING: Patchy fog in river valleys and near bodies of water

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a chilly start with patchy frost and fog, a warmer afternoon is on tap. Sunshine and southwesterly winds will push highs into the low to mid-70s. Skies remain clear tonight as lows only reach down into the 50s.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with highs near 80°. The sunshine and breeze will make for a pleasant afternoon. Lows tumble into the upper 40s to lower 50s under mostly clear skies Wednesday night.

Highs remain in the 70s Thursday and Friday. We’re keeping an eye on the tropics as Delta may bring rain across the region this weekend.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Morning, Oct. 6, 2020

