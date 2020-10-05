Goode Morning Weather Blog: Monday Update

A “killing” frost and light freeze for some parts of WAVE Country this morning, but the city escaped this round.
We will have another cool night tonight with only patchy frost away from the city possible.
After tonight, we will warm things up and overall...the forecast looks to stay dry.
The exception actually involves the tropics. Yes, it is still hurricane season.
For more on “DELTA” and its potential impacts on our area, see today’s video.
Have a Goode One!
