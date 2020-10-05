JCPS students to solve business problems in career-focused 3DE program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Leaders from Jefferson County Public Schools joined several Louisville-area community partners Monday to announce plans for the launch of Junior Achievement’s 3DE program.
This year, all freshmen at Valley High School and the Academy at Shawnee will join the program. With 3DE, Students will work to solve actual, current problems businesses are facing.
JCPS officials said the program benefits local businesses as well as students because it helps teens get a glimpse of what life is like in the working world.
The 3DE program was developed by Junior Achievement of Georgia. The results of the phase 1 pilot program in schools showed a 46% increase in the graduation rate, with 38% fewer chronically-absent students.
