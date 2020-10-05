Jefferson County Clerk provides numbers on absentee ballots requested, mailed out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the final day to register to vote, the Jefferson County Clerk has given updates for numbers of absentee ballots requested and mailed out to voters.
Nore Ghibaudy, Jefferson County Board of Elections spokesperson, said after the weekend there have been 81,347 absentee ballots issued so far, and 71,249 requests waiting for processing in the online portal.
There were 2,960 new requests for absentee ballots on Sunday, according to Ghibaudy.
Ghibaudy told WAVE 3 News on Sunday that staff had been working 12-hour days to handle the large influx of ballot requests received online.
While the deadline to register to vote is Monday at 4 p.m., the deadline to apply online for an absentee ballot is October 9.
Voters will be able to drop off absentee ballots at the Jefferson County Board of Elections office on West Ormsby Avenue. Additional drop-off locations at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, the KFC Yum! Center, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and the Louisville Marriott East will accept ballots starting October 13.
To request an absentee ballot, click or tap here.
