Kentucky relaunches Kynect web portal for one-stop access to health care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the relaunch of Kynect, the state’s new one-stop shop web portal for more streamlined access to health coverage and other benefits to prepare for the Commonwealth’s transition to the state-based health care exchange in 2022.
Once the exchange goes into effect, the state of Kentucky will be responsible for providing the infrastructure, website and customer support for people to buy state-based health care. Beshear said the launch of Kynect is a part of that transition process and includes access to other benefits.
“This is the next step in getting people an easy tool to get health care, to get food assistance, and so many other things, substance abuse disorder assistance,” Beshear said. “Kynect is just the way we’re going to wrap our arms around Kentuckians and let them know we’re here to help.”
Kynect will replace the state’s old website used to apply for government assistance benefits, called Benefind. Kynect has three main sections -- health care coverage; benefits like food assistance programs; resources like job training and veterans with disabilities assistance.
The state said the new web portal will act as a one-stop shop to apply for most state assistance programs.
“If we’ve learned anything through this whole COVID experience, it’s that whatever happens to one of us in our community, happens to all,” Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander said. “When we are living to our better natures, we are here to support each other, and this is a way that we can do that.”
“Losing 1,200 Kentuckians (to the coronavirus) is something I will never be able to accept, but we know that the launch of Kynect and the expansion of health care is the reason we haven’t lost so many more,” Beshear said.
Beshear said the state-based exchange will save the state millions of dollars a year.
Kentucky will open enrollment for the state-based exchange in 2021 and will officially begin the program in 2022.
