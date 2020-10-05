LMPD recruit fired after social media videos surface

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD recruit has been fired from the department following a series of videos posted on social media depicting possible drugs being used by another person in a home, WAVE 3 News has learned.
The recruit’s name is Tyquan Robinson.
Robinson received the termination letter last week in which he was told the department was ending his employment in order to “promote the efficiency" of the department.
Sources with knowledge of the termination told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters he was fired because of a string of social media videos that included a clip of a female appearing to be consuming drugs. Robinson’s face cannot be seen in that specific clip, but the body of a man wearing the same T-shirt as Robinson is in the background.
Robinson appears in other videos also taken that night wearing the same shirt, a source said.
The video was posted on Instagram by Kendrick Wilson, who was hired by Breonna Taylor’s attorneys to investigate former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison.
Wilson’s Instagram account was recently taken down.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.