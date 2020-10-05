Man arrested in Nelson County child abuse case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A native of Albania is charged with abusing a six-year-old child following an investigation in Nelson County.
Waljon Fejzuli, 27, was arrested in Louisville by Louisville Metro police.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began on Sept. 21 after they were contacted by Child Protective Services. The detective handling the case said it was learned the child was restrained while Fejzuli abused her.
Fejzuli is charged with kidnapping of a minor and sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.
