Man killed in Algonquin shooting at W. Gaulbert and Dixie Hwy.

Man killed in Algonquin shooting at W. Gaulbert and Dixie Hwy.
Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Oct. 5. (Source: Unsplash)
By Shellie Sylvestri | October 5, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 10:30 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed following a shooting near a gas station in Louisville’s Algonquin neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at the corner of West Gaulbert and Dixie Highway, which is a Thorntons gas station, around 9 p.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff.

Police found a man who had been shot at the scene, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released, but Ruoff said he was in his mid-20s.

Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.