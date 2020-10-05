Man killed in Algonquin shooting at W. Gaulbert and Dixie Hwy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed following a shooting near a gas station in Louisville’s Algonquin neighborhood.
The shooting was reported at the corner of West Gaulbert and Dixie Highway, which is a Thorntons gas station, around 9 p.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff.
Police found a man who had been shot at the scene, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released, but Ruoff said he was in his mid-20s.
Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
