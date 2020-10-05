Montgomery woman beats COVID-19, celebrates 90th birthday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman in Montgomery beat the coronavirus just in time to celebrate her 90th birthday.
Dorothy Jones was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April and spent a month in the hospital fighting for her life. After being discharged, she spent another six weeks at home continuing to fight.
“Every day is a gift from God and a blessing,” Jones said.
Several friends and family members came to Dorothy’s celebration to wish her a happy birthday, and finally, to be able to give her a hug.
“She is such an inspiration to everybody,” said Dorothy’s daughter, Joelen Vaughn. “We were blessed that she came home.”
“This is the first time in several months we’ve been able to see her. It’s a big relief,” said Dorothy’s son, Nathan Jones. “She never gave up. I knew she’d be coming home."
Sadly, there was one family member who did not come home. Jean Jones, Dorothy’s husband of 66 years, was also diagnosed with COVID-19. He was in the hospital for eight days before passing on May 14.
At one point, Jean and Dorothy were in the hospital at the same time, both battling the virus.
“My doctor discharged me so I could go see him before he passed,” Jones said. “I was too sick to cry at the time, but I’ve cried a lot since then. I miss him.”
But even though Jean was not able to attend the birthday celebration, his family said he was still there in spirit.
“He’s watching over us and he is so proud, and proud of her,” Vaughn said.
“Losing pop-pop (Jean) was hard,” said Dorothy’s daughter-in-law, Lori Jones. “But she is so strong.”
Dorothy said what continues to keep her going is her faith.
“The Lord has been good to me,” Jones said. “It is all because of God’s grace that I am here.”
