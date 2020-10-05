Norton Commons plans to expand into Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Plans for a 158-acre addition to Norton Commons were announced Monday.
The expansion, called The Hamlet, will be located near Sleepy Hollow Road and will feature large parks and open spaces with a lake, fields and mature wooded areas.
“Word got out in 2017 that we were getting ready to develop lots in Oldham County, and the response was overwhelming,” managing director of Norton Commons Charles Osborn III said. “Our sales team received loads of inquiries, and before we knew it, we had a long list of potential buyers who wanted first crack at purchasing a lot in The Hamlet when the time came. Just last month, we were in a position to proceed and accepted deposits from that group. Now, we’re opening the remaining lots to the public.”
The Hamlet will feature 257 lots. The homes will have geothermal systems that will eliminate the need for outdoor air conditioning units.
Forty building permits will be issued per year by Oldham County to avoid overwhelming the school district.
For more information about Norton Commons, click here.
