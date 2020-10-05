Norton Commons plans to expand into Oldham County

“Word got out in 2017 that we were getting ready to develop lots in Oldham County, and the response was overwhelming,” managing director of Norton Commons Charles Osborn III said. “Our sales team received loads of inquiries, and before we knew it, we had a long list of potential buyers who wanted first crack at purchasing a lot in The Hamlet when the time came. Just last month, we were in a position to proceed and accepted deposits from that group. Now, we’re opening the remaining lots to the public.”