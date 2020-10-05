Man shot by Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – One person is hospitalized after being shot by at least one Floyd County Sheriff deputy.
Four deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in a residential area near Floyd County High School around 1 a.m. Monday, according to Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls.
Huls said when deputies were taking to a man at the home he pulled out a weapon and shots were fired. It is not clear how many deputies fired their weapons.
The man who was shot was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition has not been released.
Huls said there is no danger to people in the area at this time.
This story will be updated.
