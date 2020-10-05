'We are in an escalation’: Beshear announces 543 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update Monday from the Kentucky State Capitol on the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19.
“If trends continue, it will be a difficult fall and a difficult winter,” Beshear said. “But I believe that we have an opportunity to improve our situation, and one of the big ways we do that is wearing a mask.”
Beshear mentioned that October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and talked about support being offered throughout the commonwealth for victims with the Kentucky Commonwealth against Domestic Violence.
Those who need assistance are asked to call 1-(800)-799-SAFE (7233), or visit their website.
The governor also briefly spoke about the relaunch of Kynect, a one-stop shop for health coverage and other benefits. Beshear announced the relaunch of the web portal Monday morning.
Beshear talked about the weekend report of cases, where Saturday had broken the highest-number of cases in a single day, and on Sunday, it was reported Kentucky had the highest number of cases reported over a week.
“We cannot repeat what happened last week,” Beshear said. “Last week was our single highest week in terms of positive cases, the week before had been the highest week and we shattered that record.”
Beshear said cases by week have been going up and that Kentucky had just passed over 5,000 new cases on a weekly report.
“We are in an escalation,” Beshear said.
The governor continued to urge Kentuckians to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Follow the guidelines, take care of yourself, and for God’s sake, don’t go to the beach during fall break when you want to keep your kids in school," Beshear said.
Beshear also addressed the President and his positive case, as well as several other positive cases coming out of the White House over the past few days.
“We wish all of them and everyone who has COVID a full recovery,” Beshear said. “This is people’s health, politics shouldn’t come in to that. I hope everyone gets better.”
There were 543 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total number of positive cases to 73,158.
Kentucky’s positivity rate is now reported at 4.69 percent.
Beshear said that as of today, 1,539,707 tests have been administered.
Five new deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of Kentuckians who have died due to COVID-19 to 1,214.
Other information provided Monday includes:
- Long-Term Care Facilities - 156 new resident cases, 117 new staff cases, 22 new deaths reported
- K-12 Schools (since Thursday’s update) - 157 new student cases, 82 new faculty/staff cases
- Colleges and universities - 194 new student cases, 1 new staff case, 1 new college/university reporting
- Childcare facilities - 12 new facilities reporting, 10 new staff cases, 3 new children cases
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
