5 accused of using fraudulent paperwork to gain control of fire department

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Five people are accused of filing fraudulent paperwork to gain control of a fire departments equipment and assets.
The Patriot Volunteer fire department has not been operational since 2017, according to Indiana State Police.
On March 16, investigators said Christopher See, 37, filed fraudulent paperwork with the State of Indiana to gain control of the department.
See, along with Christopher Miller, 32, Caitlyn Staat, 19, Jacob Parker, 35, and Lewis Fritter, 42, then held a meeting without giving remaining Patriot Volunteer fire department members proper notice. Investigators said at that meeting, See was chosen to be president, Miller was chosen to be the new chief of the fire department, Parker was chosen as assistant chief and Staat was chosen to be the treasurer.
See, Miller and Staat then contacted the First Financial Bank in Vevay, Indiana and used fraudulently filed paperwork and to put their names on the accounts containing the department’s money, according to ISP. After contacting the bank, they were able to gain access to the fire department building and equipment.
All five were taken into custody after the case was presented to the Switzerland County Prosecutor’s Office.
See was charged with conspiracy to defraud a financial institution, conspiracy to commit theft, perjury and official misconduct.
Miller, Staat, Parker and Fritter were charged with of conspiracy to defraud a financial institution and conspiracy to commit theft.
