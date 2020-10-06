Amid third virus spike, Beshear announces 1,054 more COVID cases, 4 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear offered a Tuesday update on the coronavirus in Kentucky, saying that as the state continues to see another spike in cases, people need to continue wearing masks and social distancing.
“It’s not about new steps, and we will take them if we have to," the governor said in his press briefing in Frankfort. “We saw in the last escalation that we have the power to stop it if we simply do what we know works. That is wearing a mask and social distancing.”
Beshear announced another 30-day extension of the state mask mandate, meaning everyone must wear a mask indoors in a public setting.
The governor said there were 1,054 more virus cases confirmed in the Commonwealth Tuesday, which brings the total number of cases in Kentucky to 74,194.
Beshear said in the last two weeks, the state has seen the highest number of new cases since the outbreak began.
“We are experiencing our third major escalation... Let’s do better,” the governor stressed.
Four more deaths due to virus-related illnesses were also announced Tuesday. The total number of deaths due to the coronavirus in the Commonwealth now stands at 1,218.
“It’s going to be a hard month. It’s going to be a hard October,” Beshear said. “By now, if you’re talking and listening to people around you, you at least know somebody who has lost somebody to COVID."
At least 592 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus in the state, with 150 in intensive care and 93 on ventilators.
