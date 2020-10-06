Beshear calls for Kentuckians to ‘do better’ as cases of COVID-19 hit record numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear on Monday called for Kentuckians to work harder to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as cases of the virus escalate in the Commonwealth.
“We saw us going up from the 3,000 to the 4,000 mark, and we thought that was shocking,” Beshear said. “We even got close to 5,000. Then last week, 6,126 cases. We are in an escalation, and what does an escalation do? It threatens the health of our friends and neighbors.”
Kentucky reported its highest weekly count of new cases last week with a total of 6,126. Before that, Kentucky saw its highest weekly count of new cases just one week before with a total of 4,949.
“If you don’t know someone who’s lost someone to COVID, it’s because you’re not listening, 'cause it’s that prevalent in where we are in the commonwealth,” he said.
Despite the increase in cases, Beshear said Kentucky has done a “good job” controlling the virus compared to other states. However, he expressed his desire that people “do better” and continue taking steps to fight COVID-19.
“Wearing a mask is inconvenient at most. Are we willing to accept inconvenience to protect life, to protect our economy, and get our kids in school?" he asked.
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack warned the uptick in cases could become worse.
“The alarming thing is that the path we’re on, you’re going to see more red counties over the next week, and more red counties means more counties in trouble,” he said.
Stack said Kentucky was a contributor to a larger national problem.
“Other democracies have figured this out and tragically the United States of America has not. Our nation for its many wonderful attributes unfortunately is a specular failure in this regard,” he said. “Our results for this disease management are really embarrassing quite frankly and we should be humiliated as a country that we haven’t been able to come together better to get this done well.”
Beshear warned that he may order state agencies and local health departments to increase enforcement of his COVID-19 regulations.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.