City of Louisville, FOP strike deal benefitting officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the middle of a volatile season and after two years of negotiation, the Louisville’s local police union and Metro Government have struck a deal.
The new contract with the River City FOP heads to the Metro Council for approval later this week and officials are calling it a step in the right direction.
The agreement is a placeholder and only lasts until next June until a new Louisville Metro Police Department chief is picked and a top-to-bottom review of the department is finished.
The contract includes things like a $10,000 a year raise for officers and sergeants as well as better health benefits with no monthly premium.
“It takes us, you know, starts to creep us out of that bottom tenth percentile of comparable agencies and surrounding departments,” FOP President Ryan Nichols said. “That starts us on a path of where we need to be. It’s definitely not where we need to be, but it is a definite help."
”Do you want the best? Then we’ve got to pass some kind of incentive, and we got to make some changes, but in the interim, we got to make sure we’re not losing the best officers," Councilman David Yates said.
Yates is a sponsor on a resolution to adopt the agreement. Both he and Nichols point out we’ve lost 147 officers this year to resignation and retirement.
“That’s far too many for an agency like ourselves to sustain losses like that, so we’ve had to do something to hopefully address those issues and fix our manpower problems so we can adequately address the public safety issues of our community,” Nichols said.
Here are some other changes included in the contract.
- An increase in the amount of bi-weekly paid leave that is earned.
- The doubling of payouts under a group life insurance plan.
- The codification of officers and sergeants in patrol assignments being scheduled to 12-hour shifts in a 14-day period.
- The police chief will consider annual performance evaluations and letters of commendation when evaluating a complaint made against a police officer.
- The chief can suspend police officers “without pay pending.”
- The elimination of annual clothing and equipment allowances.
- A vow that drug test results and records of officers will not be released to any agency or entity outside of Louisville Metro Government unless required by law or regulation.
This contract also includes a $5,000 incentive for officers to live in key parts of town, a condition of the Breonna Taylor settlement, bringing them back into the communities they serve. It’s only one reform out of the many that have been promised, but that’s in part due to the fact that some changes depend on reforming state law. Reforms Yates says he will be advocating for once he is sworn into the state Senate.
“We need to be rethinking how we’re going to do police in the future, both for our citizens, and for officers, so we can be the best,” Yates said. “You cannot continue to do the same thing over and over again expect different results.”
In the resolution, Yates and co-sponsor Anthony Piagentini outlined some of the reforms they want to see passed through the state legislature and included in the next contract. Those include:
• Increased ability to question officers after a critical incident.
• Increased consideration of prior disciplinary actions in subsequent cases.
• Limitations on involved officers' access to non-public information prior to public release.
• Increased civilian ability to raise concerns about police conduct.
• Elimination of the restrictions on public statements after officers have been charged with a violation of policy.
• The addition of subpoena authority for the Civil Review Board.
• Authorization for an inspector general’s office to look into non-criminal police conduct as internal police investigations are going on.
• Authorization for the police chief to delegate disciplinary authority.
This is a negotiation between Metro Government and the FOP, so the council can only vote yes or no on it. It heads to the committee for discussion next Tuesday.
