2 dead, 2 injured following pursuit on I-71

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people died and two others were injured following a police pursuit on Interstate 71.
A Kentucky State Police trooper tried to stop a blue Toyota for speeding on I-71 southbound in Henry County around 10:50 p.m. Monday. According to KSP, the vehicle initially stopped then sped away, leading troopers on a pursuit into Oldham County.
The Toyota left the roadway and overturned about a mile before the LaGrange exit.
Two people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
The name of the people who died have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
