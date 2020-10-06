Driver speeds away from KSP; 2 killed, 2 hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men killed when an attempt to stop a speeding vehicle turned violent in Oldham County have been identified.
A Kentucky State trooper tried to pull over a driver on Interstate 71 in Henry County on Monday night. That led to a pursuit that ended in a crash, killing both men inside the vehicle.
Tenzal Tracy-Demarco Hill, 26, and Brandon Burnett North, 28, both of Louisville, were killed in the crash.
Troopers returned to the scene Tuesday morning and into the afternoon, still investigating the crash.
KSP investigators said Hill was driving 100 miles per hour, prompting troopers to try to pull him over. The chase stretched 15 miles on I-71 into Oldham County, where Hill and North were ejected from the car when it crashed.
Investigators are awaiting a result on Hill’s toxicology test, but they said they found two handguns, marijuana and cocaine in the car.
Hill had an active warrant out of Ohio for aggravated robbery charges, battery and drug charges.
Information about the two people who survived the crash was not immediately available.
