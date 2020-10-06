FBI is working ‘swiftly’ on Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI says they are working “swiftly and tirelessly” on the Breonna Taylor case.
Supervisory Special Agent Timothy Beam, spokesperson for the FBI Louisville field office, added that many questions remain.
Beam would not give specific information or numbers about additional resources assigned to the case, but said that their investigators have the full support of the FBI and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.
“Our experience tells us it is better to be meticulous and do it right rather than rush and make a mistake,” Beam said.
Beam declined to provide a timeline for when the bureau may wrap their investigation.
They also would not comment on Mayor Greg Fischer’s intentions to release LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit’s files on the case before the FBI’s investigation is complete.
