Felony charges dropped against Rep. Attica Scott, other protesters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Felony charges against a Kentucky representative and her daughter were dropped Tuesday afternoon.
Rep. Attica Scott and her daughter, Ashanti Scott, were charged with riot, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly while protesting following an announcement about the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
Scott said she was walking from Broadway to First Unitarian Church last month in hopes of reaching the building before a 9 p.m. curfew when the group she was with encountered Louisville Metro Police Department officers.
“We would need clear-cut evidence that these individuals before you today were working with those that committed that property damage,” Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said. “The evidence we have reviewed so far does not support that.”
Police eventually surrounded the group and told them to sit in an area near the Main Library on York Street.
An LMPD report stated she was with a group that set fire to the Main Library, but Scott said she was not. Scott said she was livestreaming at the time. Her livestream did not show looting or a fire being set at the library as she walked past it.
On Tuesday, a judge dismissed the felony charges against the Scotts and 17 others related to the incident, including activists Shameka Parrish-Wright and Rhonda Mathies.
Upon leaving the courthouse Tuesday, Scott and others charged were greeted by supporters hoping charges had been dropped. An attorney for the protesters informed the crowd that the 18 people he represented were still facing misdemeanor charge and are due back in court in mid-November.
“We don’t care about one or two names,” Parrish-Wright said. “We don’t care that our rioting charges were dropped. We want all the charges dropped for protest charges.”
Scott called the charges political retribution for creating Breonna’s Law and signing onto a lawsuit against LMPD at a rally outside the courthouse.
“As my daughter Ashanti, who was arrested with us, often says, ‘We do not move in fear,’” Scott said. “So, these charges will not stop us, will not stop the revolution.”
