FORECAST: Back to the 80s and a weekend rain chance

- THIS WEEK: Highs near 80 degrees the rest of the week
- WEEKEND: The remnants of Hurricane Delta brings us a weekend rain chance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll begin to get a break from the cold tonight as lows only drop into the 50s. Clear skies will continue overnight.
Wednesday will be breezy and very warm in advance of a cold front that drops in later in the day. Highs will be in the 80s!
The cold front pushing through Wednesday evening will be a dry one, with the only notable changes in weather being a wind direction shift and some fog developing in spots by Thursday morning as winds calm down. Lows will be in the 50s by then.
Thursday will be a slightly cooler day behind Wednesday night’s front, but it will still be fairly warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s underneath mostly sunny skies.
Clouds will be on the increase late in the week as the remnants of Hurricane Delta lift north. Rain chances will also increase for the weekend. It’s still too early to determine exactly how much and where.
