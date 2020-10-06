FORECAST: A much warmer afternoon ahead

- THIS WEEKEND: Potential for the leftovers of Hurricane Delta to bring a soaking rainfall to Kentucky. Risk is lower north.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday afternoon looks warmer and a bit breezy. Highs will likely top out into the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be not as cold with lows in the 50s in the city and upper 40s for the suburbs.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a windy and warm day for us. Highs will climb above normal into the 80s for a few hours in the afternoon.
Lows tumble into the upper 40s to lower 50s under mostly clear skies Wednesday night. We’ll need to watch for any valley fog near sunrise.
We will close out this week with more sunshine and highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees.
