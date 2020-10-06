Goode Morning Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

Warm and breezy over the next 48 hours. After that, a cold front will “reset” us slightly on warmth and moisture levels. That will play a role as whatever state Hurricane Delta is at that point, heads toward KY/TN. Dry air may limit rainfall initially but this is a tropical system. It will rain heavily near and east of its core. The track is going to be key on any impacts with rain Saturday/Sunday. While the risk has gone up today, powerful hurricanes like Delta come with errors in data in an extended forecast. That those errors translate downstream. In other words, stay close to the forecast for updates!