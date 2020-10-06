Liquor Barn chairman earns national honor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As alcohol sales have grown this year in part because of the closures of bars and restaurants, one local businessman is earning some national recognition.
Jonathan Blue, whose Blue Equity operates 20 liquor outlets, most of them under the Liquor Barn brand, was named to the list of Market Watch Leaders for 2020.
This year has been especially difficult for several retail sectors because of the coronavirus crisis, but alcohol sales have exploded. And Blue’s Liquor Brand and Party Mart stores are no exception.
Partly why Blue was recognized, according to an article in Market Watch magazine, was because he prioritized digital as soon as he was able to.
Once Kentucky lawmakers approved alcohol delivery by liquor stores, Blue’s team made mobile apps available for consumers seeking delivery about as quickly as a large pizza.
“We were the first in the state of Kentucky to offer delivery, and it’s been massively successful,” Blue told the magazine. “Then with the pandemic, usage increased exponentially. It’s been a very, very big success story.”
Market Watch has been honoring “the most progressive wine and spirits merchants” in North America for nearly 40 years, according to its website.
Joining Blue in the Class of 2020 are Jason Milburn of Cincinnati; Jeremy Noye of New York; Tim Holden of Harrisburg, Pa.; Peter Granoff and Debbie Zachareas of San Francisco and Peggy Perry of Alberta, Canada.
