Man killed in shooting on East Ormsby Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being shot in Louisville Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened in the area of Shelby Park and Old Louisville in the 300 block of East Ormsby Avenue around 8 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed.
The man, who Ruoff said was in his late 40s, was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported via EMS to UofL Hospital where he later died.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Ruoff said rumors on social media alleging the shooting was officer-involved are not true.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
