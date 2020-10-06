Man, 32, missing from Bullitt County for more than a month

Thirty-two-year-old Justin Burt was last seen on Sept. 4 in Bullitt County walking in the area of Angelina Road. (Source: Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office)
By WAVE3.com Staff | October 6, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 3:21 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Deputies in Bullitt County are asking the public to be on the lookout for who’s been missing for more than a month.

Thirty-two-year-old Justin Burt was last seen on Sept. 4 in Bullitt County walking in the area of Angelina Road, according to a statement just shared by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.

Burt is bi-polar could be in need of medication, the statement said.

Anyone who knows where Burt might be is urged to call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at 502-543-2514, or 911.

