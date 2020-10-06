Man, 32, missing from Bullitt County for more than a month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Deputies in Bullitt County are asking the public to be on the lookout for who’s been missing for more than a month.
Thirty-two-year-old Justin Burt was last seen on Sept. 4 in Bullitt County walking in the area of Angelina Road, according to a statement just shared by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.
Burt is bi-polar could be in need of medication, the statement said.
Anyone who knows where Burt might be is urged to call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at 502-543-2514, or 911.
